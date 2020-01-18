Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 26 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,342,000 after buying an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 2,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,422,000 after buying an additional 234,648 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,243,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Booking by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,975,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,151,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,054.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,008.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,960.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,640.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $37.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,160.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,123.46.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

