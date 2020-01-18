Alpha Token Price Hits $0.0162 on Exchanges (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Alpha Token has a total market capitalization of $478,096.00 and approximately $2,191.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Token token can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer, Token Store, CoinLim and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Token alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.40 or 0.02933629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00201576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00135363 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Alpha Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,466,137 tokens. Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token . Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, CoinLim, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.