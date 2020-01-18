Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lifted by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6,515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,285,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,409,352,000 after acquiring an additional 674,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded up $28.69 on Friday, hitting $1,480.39. 2,193,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,359. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,481.30. The stock has a market cap of $1,021.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,362.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1,251.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,499.88.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.