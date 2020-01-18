Alphatec’s (ATEC) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphatec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphatec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Alphatec stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. 350,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.72. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 47.55% and a negative return on equity of 151.54%. The business had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.85 million. Analysts predict that Alphatec will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $141,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 794,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,000 shares of company stock worth $921,200. Corporate insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

