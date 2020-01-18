Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALO. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.17 ($51.36).

Shares of Alstom stock traded up €0.72 ($0.84) during trading on Thursday, reaching €45.46 ($52.86). 873,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €41.84 and its 200 day moving average is €39.68. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

