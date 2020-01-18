Altman Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 52,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,604,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $649.63 on Friday. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $368.65 and a 1 year high of $659.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.79, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $607.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $595.16.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $352.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CoStar Group to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.42.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total value of $231,821.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

