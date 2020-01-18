Altman Advisors Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Altman Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NMRK stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Newmark Group Inc has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.52 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

