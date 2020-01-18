Altman Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Altman Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,171 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMTD. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 333.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMTD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

AMTD stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $57.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,338.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,405,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.