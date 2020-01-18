Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 454 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Altman Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 2.3% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $22,738,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 349.5% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.5% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 154,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 23,061 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $41,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $76.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.