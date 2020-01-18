Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,172.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $13.22 on Friday, hitting $1,864.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,989,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,404. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $924.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,820.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1,817.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Amazon.com by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,520,276,000 after purchasing an additional 491,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,294,918,000 after purchasing an additional 387,740 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Amazon.com by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

