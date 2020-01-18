Ambrosus Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $318,404.00 (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. Ambrosus has a market cap of $2.20 million and $318,404.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus token can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Coinrail, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.42 or 0.03040361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00199606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029536 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00129343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus launched on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, Gatecoin, RightBTC, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Binance and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.