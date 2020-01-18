AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,526 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of AMC Entertainment worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMC. Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $11.00 price target on AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush set a $15.00 target price on AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie set a $16.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cfra cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $756.02 million, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.72. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $17.07.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

