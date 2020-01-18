American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $98.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.46 and its 200 day moving average is $91.84. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.3% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.