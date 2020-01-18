American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in American Express were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $131.52 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $96.37 and a one year high of $131.86. The company has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,961. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

