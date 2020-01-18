American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.03

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.03 and traded as high as $9.68. American Outdoor Brands shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 504,560 shares.
AOBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $529.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 609.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 12.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 80.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 29.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Outdoor Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOBC)
American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.
