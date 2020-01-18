American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.03

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.03 and traded as high as $9.68. American Outdoor Brands shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 504,560 shares.

AOBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $529.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.50 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.53%. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 609.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 12.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 80.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 29.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOBC)

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

