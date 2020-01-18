AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.69.

AME opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.41. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,126.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $337,532.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 807.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,271,000 after buying an additional 1,266,329 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth $76,899,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 417.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,872,000 after purchasing an additional 549,417 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AMETEK by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,579,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,482,000 after purchasing an additional 403,704 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,128,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,872,000 after purchasing an additional 396,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

