Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 2.9% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $27,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 53.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock opened at $241.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.58 and a 200-day moving average of $209.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.22.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.