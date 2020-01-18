Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AMHCU) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMHCU) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.44, approximately 105 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 39,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMHCU)

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

