Analysts Anticipate Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) will announce ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.41). Acer Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.85) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.81). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 1,560.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 311,590 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACER remained flat at $$4.33 during trading hours on Friday. 154,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,973. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

