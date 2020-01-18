Analysts Anticipate Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Million

Equities analysts expect that Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report $1.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $3.00 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 214%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $5.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 million to $6.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.49 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.18). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 62.69% and a negative net margin of 1,881.86%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALBO shares. BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

NASDAQ ALBO traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 58,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,864. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $38.69. The company has a market cap of $328.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 40.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.