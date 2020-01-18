Analysts Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $7.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Stephens raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,353.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5,543.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 227,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.82. 1,255,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,258. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

