Analysts Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $7.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.
Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.
In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,353.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5,543.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 227,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.82. 1,255,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,258. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.90.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
