Analysts Anticipate Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $522.12 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will post $522.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $520.50 million to $523.70 million. Echo Global Logistics reported sales of $582.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $561.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.10 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ECHO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. 252,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,175. The company has a market cap of $630.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,033,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,129,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,149,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 77,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 72,577 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.