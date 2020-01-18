Analysts Anticipate Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) to Post $1.08 EPS

Brokerages expect Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.16. Zions Bancorporation NA also reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zions Bancorporation NA.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.29 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

ZION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.65.

Shares of ZION remained flat at $$50.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. Also, VP Olga Hoff sold 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $100,772.70. Insiders sold a total of 72,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,946 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the third quarter worth $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

