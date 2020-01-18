Analysts Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Brokerages expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.17 million.

RTLR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Rattler Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.08. 195,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.