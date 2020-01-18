Analysts Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Brokerages expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.17 million.

RTLR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Rattler Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.08. 195,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

