Analysts Expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.10. Rayonier posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

RYN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of RYN stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Rayonier by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Rayonier by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 24,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

