Analysts Expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) have earned an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 411,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,825. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

