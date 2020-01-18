Analysts Set Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) PT at $17.00

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AQST shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 460.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 706.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 728.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $94,000. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.10. 961,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,001. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.24. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 127.43% and a negative return on equity of 8,669.94%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.