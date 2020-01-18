Analysts Set Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Price Target at $34.21

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.21.

BHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

BHC opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.91. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. On average, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

