Analysts Set Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Price Target at $34.21

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.21.
BHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.
BHC opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.91. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $31.97.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
