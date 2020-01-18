Analysts Set Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Price Target at GBX 990.45

Shares of Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 990.45 ($13.03).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BVIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Britvic to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 985 ($12.96) to GBX 1,065 ($14.01) in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Britvic alerts:

LON BVIC traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 874.50 ($11.50). 992,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,319. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 911.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 927.29. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 835.50 ($10.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a GBX 21.70 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $8.30. Britvic’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

In other news, insider Matt Barwell sold 15,787 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.73), for a total value of £152,818.16 ($201,023.63). In the last quarter, insiders bought 56 shares of company stock worth $52,486.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.