Analysts Set Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) PT at $14.20

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HT. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

HT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 237,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,867. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $536.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.67). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

In related news, Chairman Hasu P. Shah acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $49,315.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $98,623.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 316,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,874.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $162,138 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 248,263 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,427,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,235,000 after purchasing an additional 219,159 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,364,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,570,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 143,725 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.