Analysts Set Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Price Target at $19.00

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Materialise from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Materialise by 40.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Materialise by 25.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Materialise by 44.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Materialise stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. 77,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,303. The company has a market capitalization of $993.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.86 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Materialise has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $20.41.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.11 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Materialise will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

