Analysts Set PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) PT at $37.30

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on PBF shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $4,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,292,385 shares of company stock valued at $71,434,520 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PBF Energy by 82.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,297,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,924,000 after acquiring an additional 528,380 shares during the period. Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $7,505,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PBF opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

