Analysts Set Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Target Price at $8.67

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.72. 1,531,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,575. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,692.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 361,209 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 190,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 46,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,791 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

