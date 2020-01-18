Analysts Set Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) PT at GBX 4,659

Shares of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,659 ($61.29).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ULVR shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,450 ($58.54) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price objective (down from GBX 4,850 ($63.80)) on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of ULVR stock traded up GBX 46 ($0.61) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 4,400 ($57.88). 2,348,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.41. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,420.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,748.50.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

