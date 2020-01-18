Analysts Set Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) PT at $44.00

Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on Z. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:Z traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,626. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $51.47.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.95%.

In other news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $185,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,271,407 shares in the company, valued at $144,857,901.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $2,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,864 shares of company stock worth $6,299,393 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 221.0% during the second quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 3,047,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,211 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 54.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,448,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,042 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,960,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,872 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 39.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,995,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,601,000. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

