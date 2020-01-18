Analyzing Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) & Akbank T.A.S. (NYSE:AKBTY)

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Bank System and Akbank T.A.S.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bank System $586.79 million 6.28 $168.64 million $3.37 21.16 Akbank T.A.S. $8.17 billion 0.93 $1.17 billion N/A N/A

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bank System.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Community Bank System shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Akbank T.A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Community Bank System shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Community Bank System has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Community Bank System and Akbank T.A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bank System 0 2 0 0 2.00 Akbank T.A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Bank System currently has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.67%. Given Community Bank System’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Community Bank System is more favorable than Akbank T.A.S..

Profitability

This table compares Community Bank System and Akbank T.A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bank System 27.57% 9.86% 1.60% Akbank T.A.S. 11.85% 10.49% 1.37%

Summary

Community Bank System beats Akbank T.A.S. on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans comprising consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory services; and asset management services to individuals, corporations, corporate pension and profit sharing plans, and foundations, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that offers personal and commercial property insurance, and other risk management products and services. Further, it offers contribution plan administration services, actuarial and benefits consulting services, and collective investment fund administration and institutional trust services, as well as employee benefit trust, retirement plan administration, VEBA/HRA, and health and welfare consulting services. Additionally, the company provides wealth management, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and advisory products, as well as transfer agency and master recordkeeping services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 224 branches in Upstate New York, as well as Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in DeWitt, New York.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and timely and permanent solutions for corporate customers' working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests that include collection and payment services and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; marketing and pricing activities related treasury products; and the provision of long-term funding services, providing funding facility that reflects country risk, diversifying funding resources, and forming a base of international investors. Further, it engages in leasing activities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 780 branches in Turkey and 1 branch internationally. Akbank T.A.S. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

