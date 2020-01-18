Anchor Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,570.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and approximately $31,570.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00008896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anchor has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.39 or 0.02995972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00202252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00131763 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,303,774 tokens. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

Anchor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

