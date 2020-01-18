ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks Sells 10,000 Shares

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 411,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,259.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,848,000 after purchasing an additional 789,726 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter worth about $7,759,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,559,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 926,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 495,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 456,932 shares during the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

