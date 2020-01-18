Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $90.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.80.

Several research firms have commented on BUD. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $670,000,000 after buying an additional 179,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $280,587,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,209 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $99,415,000 after buying an additional 162,297 shares during the period. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 358,089 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the period. 4.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BUD traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.03. 801,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.44. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52-week low of $72.53 and a 52-week high of $102.70. The company has a market cap of $130.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

