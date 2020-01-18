Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Antero Resources posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 130.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.92 million. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 20.96%. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Antero Resources from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cfra cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

NYSE AR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,928,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,000,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $797.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $382,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 18.1% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 51.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Antero Resources by 48.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Antero Resources by 116.1% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.