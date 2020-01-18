APIS (APIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.71 Million

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. One APIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, IDAX and Bit-Z. APIS has a total market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $233,165.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APIS has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APIS alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000591 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000858 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000058 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS (APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,064,323,180 tokens. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.