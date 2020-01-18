Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian stock opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.87.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.26 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 61.04%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $33,397.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,260.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,400 shares of company stock worth $3,264,615. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Appian by 275.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 2,806.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 584,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,752,000 after purchasing an additional 564,154 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth approximately $9,874,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth approximately $12,274,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,062,000 after purchasing an additional 246,269 shares in the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.