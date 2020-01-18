ARAW (ARAW) Trading 11.8% Higher This Week

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last week, ARAW has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a market capitalization of $28,685.00 and $16.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00036616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.98 or 0.05865570 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00026826 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00034475 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00127691 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001225 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

