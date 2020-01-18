Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $450,000.00

Brokerages expect Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) to report $450,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $500,000.00. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $440,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.55 million, with estimates ranging from $6.30 million to $10.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($1.27). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,938.76% and a negative return on equity of 198.10%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Arcadia Biosciences stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.26. 185,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.58. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sabby Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

