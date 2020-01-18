ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.91

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.91 and traded as high as $16.37. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 2,137,713 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MT shares. UBS Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Societe Generale downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.24). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal SA will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 15.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 23.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 80,096 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.