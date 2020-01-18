Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Arconic by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Arconic by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 203,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

ARNC opened at $29.32 on Friday. Arconic Inc has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARNC shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

In related news, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $312,465.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,153.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Albaugh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at $869,837. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

