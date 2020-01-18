Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ARNC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arconic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Arconic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Arconic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.88.
ARNC traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,303,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,601. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.49. Arconic has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $31.99.
In related news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $312,465.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,153.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $2,670,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arconic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Arconic by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Arconic by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 377,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 91,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 18,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arconic
Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.
