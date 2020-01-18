Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ARNC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arconic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Arconic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Arconic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.88.

ARNC traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,303,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,601. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.49. Arconic has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arconic will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $312,465.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,153.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $2,670,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arconic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Arconic by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Arconic by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 377,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 91,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 18,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

