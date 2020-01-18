Arqma (ARQ) Price Tops $0.0075

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $23,895.00 and $390.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,888.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.07 or 0.01969496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.67 or 0.03866277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00671678 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00783124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00097988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010214 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00621586 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,251,808 coins and its circulating supply is 3,207,264 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

