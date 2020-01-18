Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:AROW traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 26,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,730. The company has a market capitalization of $555.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.62. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $123,095.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,924.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy sold 1,500 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $54,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $218,821. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Arrow Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 63.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arrow Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Arrow Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.