Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,757 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2,008.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 40.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,141,409.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 882,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,080,298.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $1,547,561.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 351,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,355,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,844 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

